Panchang December 31: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for December 31 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 10:39 AM after which Trayodashi will start.
Published on Dec 31, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 10:39 AM after which Trayodashi will start. Anuradha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:04 after which Jyeshtha will start. Shula Yoga will be in effect upto 06:01 PM after which Ganda will start. Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 10:39 AM, after which Garaja will cast its effect upto 09:00 PM,  after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.

 

Sunrise: 07:14

 Sunset: 17:35

 Tithi: Krishna Paksha Dwadashi (upto 10:39 AM), Trayodashi

 Nakshatra: Anuradha (upto 10:04 PM), Jyeshtha

 Yoga Shula (upto 06:01 PM), Ganda

Karana Taitila (upto 10:39 AM), Garaja (upto 09:00 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:04 PM to 12:45 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:08 PM to 02:49 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:07 AM to 12:24 PM

Moon sign Scorpio

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

 

 

