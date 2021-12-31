Panchang December 31: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 10:39 AM after which Trayodashi will start. Anuradha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:04 after which Jyeshtha will start. Shula Yoga will be in effect upto 06:01 PM after which Ganda will start. Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 10:39 AM, after which Garaja will cast its effect upto 09:00 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.

Sunrise: 07:14

Sunset: 17:35

Tithi: Krishna Paksha Dwadashi (upto 10:39 AM), Trayodashi

Nakshatra: Anuradha (upto 10:04 PM), Jyeshtha

Yoga Shula (upto 06:01 PM), Ganda

Karana Taitila (upto 10:39 AM), Garaja (upto 09:00 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:04 PM to 12:45 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:08 PM to 02:49 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:07 AM to 12:24 PM

Moon sign Scorpio

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477