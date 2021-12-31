Panchang December 31: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 31 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Krishna Paksha upto 10:39 AM after which Trayodashi will start. Anuradha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:04 after which Jyeshtha will start. Shula Yoga will be in effect upto 06:01 PM after which Ganda will start. Karana Taitila will cast its effect till 10:39 AM, after which Garaja will cast its effect upto 09:00 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.
Sunrise: 07:14
Sunset: 17:35
Tithi: Krishna Paksha Dwadashi (upto 10:39 AM), Trayodashi
Nakshatra: Anuradha (upto 10:04 PM), Jyeshtha
Yoga Shula (upto 06:01 PM), Ganda
Karana Taitila (upto 10:39 AM), Garaja (upto 09:00 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:04 PM to 12:45 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:08 PM to 02:49 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:07 AM to 12:24 PM
Moon sign Scorpio
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Aries
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
