Panchang December 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha Panchami upto 09:25 PM. Karana Bava will cast its effect till 10:28 PM, after which Balava will cast its effect upto 09:25 PM, after which Moon will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise: 07:02

Sunset: 17:24

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Panchami (upto 09:25 PM)

Nakshatra: Shravana (upto 10:40 PM)

Yoga Dhruva (upto 01:10 PM), Vyaghata

Karana Bava (upto 10:28 AM), Balava (upto 09:25 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 01:57 PM to 02:38 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:13 PM to 01:31 PM

Moon sign Capricorn

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

