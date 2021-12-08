Panchang December 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for December 5 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha Panchami upto 09:25 PM. Karana Bava will cast its effect till 10:28 PM, after which Balava will cast its effect upto 09:25 PM, after which Moon will transit over Capricorn.
Sunrise: 07:02
Sunset: 17:24
Tithi: Shukla Paksha Panchami (upto 09:25 PM)
Nakshatra: Shravana (upto 10:40 PM)
Yoga Dhruva (upto 01:10 PM), Vyaghata
Karana Bava (upto 10:28 AM), Balava (upto 09:25 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 01:57 PM to 02:38 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:13 PM to 01:31 PM
Moon sign Capricorn
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
