Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang December 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang December 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for December 5 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha Panchami upto 09:25 PM.
Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha Panchami upto 09:25 PM.
Published on Dec 08, 2021 05:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha Panchami upto 09:25 PM. Karana Bava will cast its effect till 10:28 PM, after which Balava will cast its effect upto 09:25 PM, after which Moon will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise: 07:02 

Sunset: 17:24 

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Panchami (upto 09:25 PM) 

Nakshatra: Shravana (upto 10:40 PM) 

Yoga Dhruva (upto 01:10 PM), Vyaghata

Karana Bava (upto 10:28 AM), Balava (upto 09:25 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 01:57 PM to 02:38 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:13 PM to 01:31 PM

Moon sign Capricorn

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hindu calendar astrology sun signs + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out