Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang December 7: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang December 7: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for December 7 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha upto 11:40 PM.
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 06:51 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha upto 11:40 PM.  Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect . Vriddhi Yoga to remain till 04:24 PM after which Dhruva will start. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 01:12 PM, after which Vishti will cast its effect till upto 11:40 PM, after which Moon will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise: 07:01 

Sunset: 17:24 

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Chaturthi (upto 11:40 PM) 

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha 

Yoga Vriddhi (upto 04:24 PM), Dhruva

Karana Vanija (upto 01:02 PM), Vishti (upto 11:40 PM)

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:52 AM to 12:33 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:56 PM to 02:38 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:48 PM to 04:06 PM

Moon sign Capricorn (after 07:44 AM)

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
astrology hindu calendar
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP