Panchang December 7: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha upto 11:40 PM. Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect . Vriddhi Yoga to remain till 04:24 PM after which Dhruva will start. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 01:12 PM, after which Vishti will cast its effect till upto 11:40 PM, after which Moon will transit over Capricorn.
Sunrise: 07:01
Sunset: 17:24
Tithi: Shukla Paksha Chaturthi (upto 11:40 PM)
Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha
Yoga Vriddhi (upto 04:24 PM), Dhruva
Karana Vanija (upto 01:02 PM), Vishti (upto 11:40 PM)
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:52 AM to 12:33 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:56 PM to 02:38 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:48 PM to 04:06 PM
Moon sign Capricorn (after 07:44 AM)
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
