Panchang December 7: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for December 7 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha upto 11:40 PM.
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 06:51 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha upto 11:40 PM.  Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect . Vriddhi Yoga to remain till 04:24 PM after which Dhruva will start. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 01:12 PM, after which Vishti will cast its effect till upto 11:40 PM, after which Moon will transit over Capricorn.

Sunrise: 07:01 

Sunset: 17:24 

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Chaturthi (upto 11:40 PM) 

Nakshatra: Uttara Ashadha 

Yoga Vriddhi (upto 04:24 PM), Dhruva

Karana Vanija (upto 01:02 PM), Vishti (upto 11:40 PM)

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:52 AM to 12:33 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:56 PM to 02:38 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:48 PM to 04:06 PM

Moon sign Capricorn (after 07:44 AM)

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Gemini

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

Tuesday, December 07, 2021
