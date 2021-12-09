Panchang December 9: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha upto 07:53 PM. Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 09:51 PM. Vyaghata Yoga to remain till 10:28 AM after which Harshana will start. Karana Kaulava will cast its effect till 08:34 AM, after which Taitila will cast its effect till upto 07:53 PM, after which Moon will transit over Scorpio.
Sunrise: 07:02
Sunset: 17:25
Tithi: Shukla Paksha Shashthi (upto 07:53 PM), Saptami
Nakshatra: Dhanishtha (upto 09:51 PM), Shatabhisha
Yoga Vyaghata (upto 10:28 AM), Harshana
Karana Kaulava (upto 08:34 AM), Taitila (upto 07:53 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:53 AM to 12:34 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:57 PM to 02:39 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:31 PM to 02:49 PM
Moon sign Aquarius (from 10:10 AM)
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779