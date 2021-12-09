Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang December 9: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang December 9: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for December 9 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha upto 07:53 PM.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha upto 07:53 PM. Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 09:51 PM. Vyaghata Yoga to remain till 10:28 AM after which Harshana will start. Karana Kaulava will cast its effect till 08:34 AM, after which Taitila will cast its effect till upto 07:53 PM, after which Moon will transit over Scorpio.

Sunrise: 07:02 

Sunset: 17:25 

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Shashthi (upto 07:53 PM), Saptami 

Nakshatra: Dhanishtha (upto 09:51 PM), Shatabhisha 

Yoga Vyaghata (upto 10:28 AM), Harshana

Karana Kaulava (upto 08:34 AM), Taitila (upto 07:53 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:53 AM to 12:34 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:57 PM to 02:39 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:31 PM to 02:49 PM

Moon sign Aquarius (from 10:10 AM)

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779

Thursday, December 09, 2021
