Panchang December 9: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha upto 07:53 PM. Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 09:51 PM. Vyaghata Yoga to remain till 10:28 AM after which Harshana will start. Karana Kaulava will cast its effect till 08:34 AM, after which Taitila will cast its effect till upto 07:53 PM, after which Moon will transit over Scorpio.

Sunrise: 07:02

Sunset: 17:25

Tithi: Shukla Paksha Shashthi (upto 07:53 PM), Saptami

Nakshatra: Dhanishtha (upto 09:51 PM), Shatabhisha

Yoga Vyaghata (upto 10:28 AM), Harshana

Karana Kaulava (upto 08:34 AM), Taitila (upto 07:53 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:53 AM to 12:34 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:57 PM to 02:39 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:31 PM to 02:49 PM

Moon sign Aquarius (from 10:10 AM)

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

