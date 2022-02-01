Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang February 1: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang February 1: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for February 1 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha upto 07:17 AM after which Chaturdashi will start.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha upto 07:17 AM after which Chaturdashi will start. Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect after which Mula will start. Ganda Yoga will be in effect upto 01:56 PM after which Vriddhi will start . Scorpio moon sign will be in effect upto 07:18 PM after which Sagittarius will start.

 

Sunrise: 07:14 

Sunset: 17:35 

Tithi: Krishna Trayodashi (upto 07:17 AM), Chaturdashi

 Nakshatra: Jyeshtha (upto 07:18 PM), Mula

 Yoga Ganda (upto 01:56 PM), Vriddhi

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:04 PM to 12:45 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:08 PM to 02:50 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:49 AM to 11:07 AM

Moon sign Scorpio (upto 07:18 PM), Sagittarius

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 07:18 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius; After 07:18 PM: Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries (upto 07:18 PM), Taurus (after 07:18 PM)

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP