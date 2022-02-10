Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang February 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang February 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for February 10 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Navami of Shukla Paksha upto 11:08 AM after which Dashami will start.
Published on Feb 10, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Navami of Shukla Paksha upto 11:08 AM after which Dashami will start. Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect . Indra Yoga will be in effect upto 06:50 PM after which Vaidhriti will start . Kaulava Karana will be in effect upto 11:08 AM after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.

Sunrise: 07:04

 Sunset: 18:07

Tithi: Shukla Navami (upto 11:08 AM), Dashami 

Nakshatra: Rohini 

Yoga Indra (upto 06:50 PM), Vaidhriti

Karana Kaulava (upto 11:08 AM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:26 PM to 03:10 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:58 PM to 03:21 PM

Moon sign Taurus

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Thursday, February 10, 2022
