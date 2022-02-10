Panchang February 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Navami of Shukla Paksha upto 11:08 AM after which Dashami will start. Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect . Indra Yoga will be in effect upto 06:50 PM after which Vaidhriti will start . Kaulava Karana will be in effect upto 11:08 AM after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.

Sunrise: 07:04

Sunset: 18:07

Tithi: Shukla Navami (upto 11:08 AM), Dashami

Nakshatra: Rohini

Yoga Indra (upto 06:50 PM), Vaidhriti

Karana Kaulava (upto 11:08 AM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:26 PM to 03:10 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:58 PM to 03:21 PM

Moon sign Taurus

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

