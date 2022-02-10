Panchang February 10: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 10 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Navami of Shukla Paksha upto 11:08 AM after which Dashami will start. Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect . Indra Yoga will be in effect upto 06:50 PM after which Vaidhriti will start . Kaulava Karana will be in effect upto 11:08 AM after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.
Sunrise: 07:04
Sunset: 18:07
Tithi: Shukla Navami (upto 11:08 AM), Dashami
Nakshatra: Rohini
Yoga Indra (upto 06:50 PM), Vaidhriti
Karana Kaulava (upto 11:08 AM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:26 PM to 03:10 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:58 PM to 03:21 PM
Moon sign Taurus
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Libra
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
