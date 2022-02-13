Panchang February 13: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 06:42 PM after which Trayodashi will start. Ardra Nakshatra will be in effect . Priti Yoga will be in effect upto 09:16 PM after which Ayushmana will start . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 06:42 PM , after which Kaulava will be in effect and Moon will transit over Gemini.

Sunrise: 07:01

Sunset: 18:10

Tithi: Shukla Dwadashi (upto 06:42 PM), Trayodashi

Nakshatra: Ardra (upto 09:28 AM), Punarvasu

Yoga Priti (upto 09:16 PM), Ayushmana

Karana Balava (upto 06:42 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:27 PM to 03:11 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:46 PM to 06:10 PM

Moon sign Gemini

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477