Panchang February 13: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 13 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 06:42 PM after which Trayodashi will start. Ardra Nakshatra will be in effect . Priti Yoga will be in effect upto 09:16 PM after which Ayushmana will start . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 06:42 PM , after which Kaulava will be in effect and Moon will transit over Gemini.
Sunrise: 07:01
Sunset: 18:10
Tithi: Shukla Dwadashi (upto 06:42 PM), Trayodashi
Nakshatra: Ardra (upto 09:28 AM), Punarvasu
Yoga Priti (upto 09:16 PM), Ayushmana
Karana Balava (upto 06:42 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:27 PM to 03:11 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:46 PM to 06:10 PM
Moon sign Gemini
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477