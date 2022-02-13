Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang February 13: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang February 13: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for February 13 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 06:42 PM after which Trayodashi will start.
Published on Feb 13, 2022 06:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha upto 06:42 PM after which Trayodashi will start. Ardra Nakshatra will be in effect . Priti Yoga will be in effect upto 09:16 PM after which Ayushmana will start . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 06:42 PM , after which Kaulava will be in effect and Moon will transit over Gemini.

Sunrise: 07:01 

Sunset: 18:10 

Tithi: Shukla Dwadashi (upto 06:42 PM), Trayodashi 

Nakshatra: Ardra (upto 09:28 AM), Punarvasu 

Yoga Priti (upto 09:16 PM), Ayushmana

Karana Balava (upto 06:42 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:27 PM to 03:11 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:46 PM to 06:10 PM

Moon sign Gemini

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Sunday, February 13, 2022
