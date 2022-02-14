Panchang February 14: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 14 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha upto 08:28 PM after which Chaturdashi will start. Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:53 AM, after which Pushya will start. Ayushmana Yoga will be in effect upto 09:29 PM after which Saubhagya will start . Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 07:38 AM, after which Taitila in effect upto 08:28 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Cancer.
Sunrise: 07:00
Sunset: 18:10
Tithi: Shukla Trayodashi (upto 08:28 PM), Chaturdashi
Nakshatra: Punarvasu (upto 11:53 AM), Pushya
Yoga Ayushmana (upto 09:29 PM), Saubhagya
Karana Kaulava (upto 07:38 AM), Taitila (upto 08:28 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:27 PM to 03:12 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:24 AM to 09:48 AM
Moon sign Cancer
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
