Panchang February 14: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha upto 08:28 PM after which Chaturdashi will start. Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:53 AM, after which Pushya will start. Ayushmana Yoga will be in effect upto 09:29 PM after which Saubhagya will start . Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 07:38 AM, after which Taitila in effect upto 08:28 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Cancer.

Sunrise: 07:00

Sunset: 18:10

Tithi: Shukla Trayodashi (upto 08:28 PM), Chaturdashi

Nakshatra: Punarvasu (upto 11:53 AM), Pushya

Yoga Ayushmana (upto 09:29 PM), Saubhagya

Karana Kaulava (upto 07:38 AM), Taitila (upto 08:28 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:27 PM to 03:12 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:24 AM to 09:48 AM

Moon sign Cancer

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

