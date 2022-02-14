Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang February 14: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang February 14: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for February 14 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha upto 08:28 PM after which Chaturdashi will start.
Published on Feb 14, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha upto 08:28 PM after which Chaturdashi will start. Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect upto 11:53 AM, after which Pushya will start. Ayushmana Yoga will be in effect upto 09:29 PM after which Saubhagya will start . Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 07:38 AM, after which Taitila in effect upto 08:28 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Cancer.

Sunrise: 07:00 

Sunset: 18:10

Tithi: Shukla Trayodashi (upto 08:28 PM), Chaturdashi

 Nakshatra: Punarvasu (upto 11:53 AM), Pushya 

Yoga Ayushmana (upto 09:29 PM), Saubhagya

Karana Kaulava (upto 07:38 AM), Taitila (upto 08:28 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:27 PM to 03:12 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:24 AM to 09:48 AM

Moon sign Cancer

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Monday, February 14, 2022
