Panchang February 15: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for February 15for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha upto 09:42 PM after which Purnima will start.
Published on Feb 15, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha upto 09:42 PM after which Purnima will start. Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect upto 01:49 PM, after which Ashlesha will start. Saubhagya Yoga will be in effect upto 09:18 PM after which Shobhana will start . Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 09:09 AM, after which Vanija in effect upto 09:42 PM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Cancer.

Sunrise: 07:00

 Sunset: 18:11

 Tithi: Shukla Chaturdashi (upto 09:42 PM), Purnima

 Nakshatra: Pushya (upto 01:49 PM), Ashlesha

 Yoga Saubhagya (upto 09:18 PM), Shobhana

Karana Garaja (upto 09:09 AM), Vanija (upto 09:42 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:27 PM to 03:12 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:23 PM to 04:47 PM

Moon sign Cancer

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

