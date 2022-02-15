Panchang February 15: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha upto 09:42 PM after which Purnima will start. Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect upto 01:49 PM, after which Ashlesha will start. Saubhagya Yoga will be in effect upto 09:18 PM after which Shobhana will start . Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 09:09 AM, after which Vanija in effect upto 09:42 PM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Cancer.

Sunrise: 07:00

Sunset: 18:11

Tithi: Shukla Chaturdashi (upto 09:42 PM), Purnima

Nakshatra: Pushya (upto 01:49 PM), Ashlesha

Yoga Saubhagya (upto 09:18 PM), Shobhana

Karana Garaja (upto 09:09 AM), Vanija (upto 09:42 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:27 PM to 03:12 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:23 PM to 04:47 PM

Moon sign Cancer

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477