Panchang February 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha upto 10:25 PM after which Pratipada will start. Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 03:14 PM, after which Magha will start. Shobhana Yoga will be in effect upto 08:44 PM after which Atiganda will start . Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 10:08 AM, after which Bava in effect upto 10:25 PM, after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise: 06:59
Sunset: 18:12
Tithi: Shukla Purnima (upto 10:25 PM), Pratipada
Nakshatra: Ashlesha (upto 03:14 PM), Magha
Yoga Shobhana (upto 08:44 PM), Atiganda
Karana Vishti (upto 10:08 AM), Bava (upto 10:25 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:27 PM to 03:12 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:35 PM to 01:59 PM
Moon sign Cancer (upto 03:14 PM), Leo
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Upto 03:14 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius; After 03:14 PM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 03:14 PM: Sagittarius, After 03:14 PM: Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
