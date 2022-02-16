Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang February 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for February 16 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha upto 10:25 PM after which Pratipada will start.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha upto 10:25 PM after which Pratipada will start. Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 03:14 PM, after which Magha will start. Shobhana Yoga will be in effect upto 08:44 PM after which Atiganda will start . Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 10:08 AM, after which Bava in effect upto 10:25 PM, after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Leo.

Sunrise: 06:59

 Sunset: 18:12

 Tithi: Shukla Purnima (upto 10:25 PM), Pratipada

 Nakshatra: Ashlesha (upto 03:14 PM), Magha

 Yoga Shobhana (upto 08:44 PM), Atiganda

Karana Vishti (upto 10:08 AM), Bava (upto 10:25 PM), Balava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:27 PM to 03:12 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:35 PM to 01:59 PM

Moon sign Cancer (upto 03:14 PM), Leo

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 03:14 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius; After 03:14 PM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 03:14 PM: Sagittarius, After 03:14 PM: Capricorn

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

