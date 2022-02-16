Panchang February 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 16 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha upto 10:25 PM after which Pratipada will start. Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 03:14 PM, after which Magha will start. Shobhana Yoga will be in effect upto 08:44 PM after which Atiganda will start . Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 10:08 AM, after which Bava in effect upto 10:25 PM, after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise: 06:59
Sunset: 18:12
Tithi: Shukla Purnima (upto 10:25 PM), Pratipada
Nakshatra: Ashlesha (upto 03:14 PM), Magha
Yoga Shobhana (upto 08:44 PM), Atiganda
Karana Vishti (upto 10:08 AM), Bava (upto 10:25 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:27 PM to 03:12 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:35 PM to 01:59 PM
Moon sign Cancer (upto 03:14 PM), Leo
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Upto 03:14 PM: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius; After 03:14 PM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 03:14 PM: Sagittarius, After 03:14 PM: Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
