Panchang February 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Pratipada of Krishna Paksha upto 10:40 PM after which Dwitiya will start. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:11 PM, after which Purva Phalguni will start. Atiganda Yoga will be in effect upto 07:47 PM after which Sukarma will start . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 10:36 AM, after which Kaulava in effect upto 10:40 PM, after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Leo.

Sunrise: 06:58

Sunset: 18:13

Tithi: Krishna Pratipada (upto 10:40 PM), Dwitiya

Nakshatra: Magha (upto 04:11 PM), Purva Phalguni

Yoga Atiganda (upto 07:47 PM), Sukarma

Karana Balava (upto 10:36 AM), Kaulava (upto 10:40 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:13 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:00 PM to 03:24 PM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477