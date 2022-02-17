Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang February 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang February 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for February 17 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Pratipada of Krishna Paksha upto 10:40 PM after which Dwitiya will start.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Pratipada of Krishna Paksha upto 10:40 PM after which Dwitiya will start. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:11 PM, after which Purva Phalguni will start. Atiganda Yoga will be in effect upto 07:47 PM after which Sukarma will start . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 10:36 AM, after which Kaulava in effect upto 10:40 PM, after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Leo.

Sunrise: 06:58

 Sunset: 18:13 

Tithi: Krishna Pratipada (upto 10:40 PM), Dwitiya

 Nakshatra: Magha (upto 04:11 PM), Purva Phalguni 

Yoga Atiganda (upto 07:47 PM), Sukarma

Karana Balava (upto 10:36 AM), Kaulava (upto 10:40 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:13 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:00 PM to 03:24 PM

Moon sign Leo

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP