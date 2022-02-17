Panchang February 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 17 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Pratipada of Krishna Paksha upto 10:40 PM after which Dwitiya will start. Magha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:11 PM, after which Purva Phalguni will start. Atiganda Yoga will be in effect upto 07:47 PM after which Sukarma will start . Karana Balava will be in effect upto 10:36 AM, after which Kaulava in effect upto 10:40 PM, after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Leo.
Sunrise: 06:58
Sunset: 18:13
Tithi: Krishna Pratipada (upto 10:40 PM), Dwitiya
Nakshatra: Magha (upto 04:11 PM), Purva Phalguni
Yoga Atiganda (upto 07:47 PM), Sukarma
Karana Balava (upto 10:36 AM), Kaulava (upto 10:40 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:13 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:00 PM to 03:24 PM
Moon sign Leo
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
