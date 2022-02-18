Panchang February 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 10:29 PM after which Tritiya will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:42 PM, after which Uttara Phalguni will start. Sukarma Yoga will be in effect upto 06:31 PM after which Dhriti will start. Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 10:37 AM, after which Garaja in effect upto 10:29 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.
Sunrise: 06:57
Sunset: 18:13
Tithi: Krishna Dwitiya (upto 10:29 PM), Tritiya
Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni (upto 04:42 PM), Uttara Phalguni
Yoga Sukarma (upto 06:31 PM), Dhriti
Karana Taitila (upto 10:37 AM), Garaja (upto 10:29 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:13 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:11 AM to 12:35 PM
Moon sign Leo (upto 10:46 PM), Virgo
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
