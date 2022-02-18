Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang February 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for February 18 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 10:29 PM after which Tritiya will start.
Published on Feb 18, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Sunrise: 06:57 

Sunset: 18:13 

Tithi: Krishna Dwitiya (upto 10:29 PM), Tritiya 

Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni (upto 04:42 PM), Uttara Phalguni

 Yoga Sukarma (upto 06:31 PM), Dhriti

Karana Taitila (upto 10:37 AM), Garaja (upto 10:29 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:13 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:11 AM to 12:35 PM

Moon sign Leo (upto 10:46 PM), Virgo

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

