Panchang February 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 18 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 10:29 PM after which Tritiya will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:42 PM, after which Uttara Phalguni will start. Sukarma Yoga will be in effect upto 06:31 PM after which Dhriti will start. Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 10:37 AM, after which Garaja in effect upto 10:29 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.
Sunrise: 06:57
Sunset: 18:13
Tithi: Krishna Dwitiya (upto 10:29 PM), Tritiya
Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni (upto 04:42 PM), Uttara Phalguni
Yoga Sukarma (upto 06:31 PM), Dhriti
Karana Taitila (upto 10:37 AM), Garaja (upto 10:29 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:13 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:11 AM to 12:35 PM
Moon sign Leo (upto 10:46 PM), Virgo
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
