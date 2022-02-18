Panchang February 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 10:29 PM after which Tritiya will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:42 PM, after which Uttara Phalguni will start. Sukarma Yoga will be in effect upto 06:31 PM after which Dhriti will start. Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 10:37 AM, after which Garaja in effect upto 10:29 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.

Sunrise: 06:57

Sunset: 18:13

Tithi: Krishna Dwitiya (upto 10:29 PM), Tritiya

Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni (upto 04:42 PM), Uttara Phalguni

Yoga Sukarma (upto 06:31 PM), Dhriti

Karana Taitila (upto 10:37 AM), Garaja (upto 10:29 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:13 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:11 AM to 12:35 PM

Moon sign Leo (upto 10:46 PM), Virgo

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

