Panchang February 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for February 18 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 10:29 PM after which Tritiya will start.
Published on Feb 18, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 10:29 PM after which Tritiya will start. Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:42 PM, after which Uttara Phalguni will start. Sukarma Yoga will be in effect upto 06:31 PM after which Dhriti will start.  Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 10:37 AM, after which Garaja in effect upto 10:29 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.

 

Sunrise: 06:57 

Sunset: 18:13 

Tithi: Krishna Dwitiya (upto 10:29 PM), Tritiya 

Nakshatra: Purva Phalguni (upto 04:42 PM), Uttara Phalguni

 Yoga Sukarma (upto 06:31 PM), Dhriti

Karana Taitila (upto 10:37 AM), Garaja (upto 10:29 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:13 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:11 AM to 12:35 PM

Moon sign Leo (upto 10:46 PM), Virgo

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

