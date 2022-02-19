Panchang February 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha upto 09:56 PM after which Chaturthi will start. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:52 PM, after which Hasta will start. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 04:57 PM after which Shula will start. Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 10:15 AM, after which Vishti in effect upto 10:29 PM, and will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.

Sunrise: 06:56

Sunset: 18:14

Tithi: Krishna Tritiya (upto 09:56 PM), Chaturthi

Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni (upto 04:52 PM), Hasta

Yoga Dhriti (upto 04:57 PM), Shula

Karana Vanija (upto 10:15 AM), Vishti (upto 09:56 PM)

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:13 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:46 AM to 11:10 AM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

