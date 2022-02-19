Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang February 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for February 19 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha upto 09:56 PM after which Chaturthi will start. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:52 PM, after which Hasta will start. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 04:57 PM after which Shula will start. Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 10:15 AM, after which Vishti in effect upto 10:29 PM, and will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.

Sunrise: 06:56 

Sunset: 18:14 

Tithi: Krishna Tritiya (upto 09:56 PM), Chaturthi

 Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni (upto 04:52 PM), Hasta 

Yoga Dhriti (upto 04:57 PM), Shula

Karana Vanija (upto 10:15 AM), Vishti (upto 09:56 PM)

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:13 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:46 AM to 11:10 AM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

