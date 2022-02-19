Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang February 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang February 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for February 19 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha upto 09:56 PM after which Chaturthi will start.
Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha upto 09:56 PM after which Chaturthi will start.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Tritiya of Krishna Paksha upto 09:56 PM after which Chaturthi will start. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:52 PM, after which Hasta will start. Dhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 04:57 PM after which Shula will start. Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 10:15 AM, after which Vishti in effect upto 10:29 PM, and will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.

Sunrise: 06:56 

Sunset: 18:14 

Tithi: Krishna Tritiya (upto 09:56 PM), Chaturthi

 Nakshatra: Uttara Phalguni (upto 04:52 PM), Hasta 

Yoga Dhriti (upto 04:57 PM), Shula

Karana Vanija (upto 10:15 AM), Vishti (upto 09:56 PM)

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:13 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:46 AM to 11:10 AM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out