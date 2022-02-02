Panchang February 2: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 2 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Pratipada of Shukla Paksha upto 08:31 AM after which Dwitiya will start. Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 05:53 PM, after which Shatabhisha will start. Variyana Yoga will be in effect upto 11:59 PM after which Parigha will start . Karana Bava will be in effect upto 08:31 AM, after which Balava in effect upto 07:19 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.
Sunrise: 07:09
Sunset: 18:01
Tithi: Shukla Pratipada (upto 08:31 AM), Dwitiya
Nakshatra: Dhanishtha (upto 05:53 PM), Shatabhisha
Yoga Variyana (upto 11:59 PM), Parigha
Karana Bava (upto 08:31 AM), Balava (upto 07:19 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:24 PM to 03:07 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:35 PM to 01:56 PM
Moon sign Aquarius
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
