Panchang February 2: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Pratipada of Shukla Paksha upto 08:31 AM after which Dwitiya will start. Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 05:53 PM, after which Shatabhisha will start. Variyana Yoga will be in effect upto 11:59 PM after which Parigha will start . Karana Bava will be in effect upto 08:31 AM, after which Balava in effect upto 07:19 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise: 07:09

Sunset: 18:01

Tithi: Shukla Pratipada (upto 08:31 AM), Dwitiya

Nakshatra: Dhanishtha (upto 05:53 PM), Shatabhisha

Yoga Variyana (upto 11:59 PM), Parigha

Karana Bava (upto 08:31 AM), Balava (upto 07:19 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:24 PM to 03:07 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:35 PM to 01:56 PM

Moon sign Aquarius

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

