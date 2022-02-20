Panchang February 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha upto 09:05 PM after which Panchami will start. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:42 PM, after which Chitra will start. Shula Yoga will be in effect upto 03:08 PM after which Ganda will start. Karana Bava will be in effect upto 09:33 AM, after which Balava in effect upto 09:05 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.

Sunrise: 06:55

Sunset: 18:15

Tithi: Krishna Chaturthi (upto 09:05 PM), Panchami

Nakshatra: Hasta (upto 04:42 PM), Chitra

Yoga Shula (upto 03:08 PM), Ganda

Karana Bava (upto 09:33 AM), Balava (upto 09:05 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:14 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:50 PM to 06:15 PM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

