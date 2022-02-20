Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang February 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang February 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for February 20 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha upto 09:05 PM after which Panchami will start.
Published on Feb 20, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha upto 09:05 PM after which Panchami will start. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:42 PM, after which Chitra will start. Shula Yoga will be in effect upto 03:08 PM after which Ganda will start. Karana Bava will be in effect upto 09:33 AM, after which Balava in effect upto 09:05 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.

 

Sunrise: 06:55

 Sunset: 18:15 

Tithi: Krishna Chaturthi (upto 09:05 PM), Panchami

 Nakshatra: Hasta (upto 04:42 PM), Chitra

 Yoga Shula (upto 03:08 PM), Ganda

Karana Bava (upto 09:33 AM), Balava (upto 09:05 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:14 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:50 PM to 06:15 PM

Moon sign Virgo

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Sunday, February 20, 2022
