Panchang February 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 20 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha upto 09:05 PM after which Panchami will start. Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:42 PM, after which Chitra will start. Shula Yoga will be in effect upto 03:08 PM after which Ganda will start. Karana Bava will be in effect upto 09:33 AM, after which Balava in effect upto 09:05 PM, after which Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Virgo.
Sunrise: 06:55
Sunset: 18:15
Tithi: Krishna Chaturthi (upto 09:05 PM), Panchami
Nakshatra: Hasta (upto 04:42 PM), Chitra
Yoga Shula (upto 03:08 PM), Ganda
Karana Bava (upto 09:33 AM), Balava (upto 09:05 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:58 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:14 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:50 PM to 06:15 PM
Moon sign Virgo
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Aquarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
