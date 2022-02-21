Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang February 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for February 21 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Panchami of Krishna Paksha upto 07:57  PM after which Shashthi will start. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:17 PM, after which Swati will start. Ganda Yoga will be in effect upto 01:06 PM after which Vriddhi will start. Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 08:33 AM, after which Taitila in effect upto 07:57 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Libra.

Sunrise: 06:54 

Sunset: 18:15 

Tithi: Krishna Panchami (upto 07:57 PM), Shashthi 

Nakshatra: Chitra (upto 04:17 PM), Swati 

Yoga Ganda (upto 01:06 PM), Vriddhi

Karana Kaulava (upto 08:33 AM), Taitila (upto 07:57 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:14 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:19 AM to 09:45 AM

Moon sign Libra

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

