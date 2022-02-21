Panchang February 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Panchami of Krishna Paksha upto 07:57 PM after which Shashthi will start. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:17 PM, after which Swati will start. Ganda Yoga will be in effect upto 01:06 PM after which Vriddhi will start. Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 08:33 AM, after which Taitila in effect upto 07:57 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Libra.

Sunrise: 06:54

Sunset: 18:15

Tithi: Krishna Panchami (upto 07:57 PM), Shashthi

Nakshatra: Chitra (upto 04:17 PM), Swati

Yoga Ganda (upto 01:06 PM), Vriddhi

Karana Kaulava (upto 08:33 AM), Taitila (upto 07:57 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:14 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:19 AM to 09:45 AM

Moon sign Libra

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

