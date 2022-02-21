Panchang February 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 21 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Panchami of Krishna Paksha upto 07:57 PM after which Shashthi will start. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:17 PM, after which Swati will start. Ganda Yoga will be in effect upto 01:06 PM after which Vriddhi will start. Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 08:33 AM, after which Taitila in effect upto 07:57 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Libra.
Sunrise: 06:54
Sunset: 18:15
Tithi: Krishna Panchami (upto 07:57 PM), Shashthi
Nakshatra: Chitra (upto 04:17 PM), Swati
Yoga Ganda (upto 01:06 PM), Vriddhi
Karana Kaulava (upto 08:33 AM), Taitila (upto 07:57 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:58 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:14 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:19 AM to 09:45 AM
Moon sign Libra
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
