today panchang

Panchang February 21: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for February 21 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Published on Feb 21, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Panchami of Krishna Paksha upto 07:57  PM after which Shashthi will start. Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:17 PM, after which Swati will start. Ganda Yoga will be in effect upto 01:06 PM after which Vriddhi will start. Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 08:33 AM, after which Taitila in effect upto 07:57 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Libra.

Sunrise: 06:54 

Sunset: 18:15 

Tithi: Krishna Panchami (upto 07:57 PM), Shashthi 

Nakshatra: Chitra (upto 04:17 PM), Swati 

Yoga Ganda (upto 01:06 PM), Vriddhi

Karana Kaulava (upto 08:33 AM), Taitila (upto 07:57 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:58 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:28 PM to 03:14 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:19 AM to 09:45 AM

Moon sign Libra

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Pisces

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Monday, February 21, 2022
