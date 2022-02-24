Panchang February 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha upto 03:03 PM after which Navami will start. Anuradha will be in effect upto 01:31 PM, after which Jyeshtha will start. Harshana Yoga will be in effect . Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 03:03 PM, after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunrise: 06:51

Sunset: 18:17

Tithi: Krishna Ashtami (upto 03:03 PM), Navami

Nakshatra: Anuradha (upto 01:31 PM), Jyeshtha

Yoga Harshana

Karana Kaulava (upto 03:03 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:00 PM to 03:26 PM

Moon sign Scorpio

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Noida: +91991009477