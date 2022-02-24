Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang February 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for February 24 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha upto 03:03 PM after which Navami will start.
Published on Feb 24, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Sunrise: 06:51 

Sunset: 18:17

 Tithi: Krishna Ashtami (upto 03:03 PM), Navami 

Nakshatra: Anuradha (upto 01:31 PM), Jyeshtha 

Yoga Harshana

Karana Kaulava (upto 03:03 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:00 PM to 03:26 PM

Moon sign Scorpio

Sun sign Aquarius

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

