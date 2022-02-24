Panchang February 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha upto 03:03 PM after which Navami will start. Anuradha will be in effect upto 01:31 PM, after which Jyeshtha will start. Harshana Yoga will be in effect . Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 03:03 PM, after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.
Sunrise: 06:51
Sunset: 18:17
Tithi: Krishna Ashtami (upto 03:03 PM), Navami
Nakshatra: Anuradha (upto 01:31 PM), Jyeshtha
Yoga Harshana
Karana Kaulava (upto 03:03 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:00 PM to 03:26 PM
Moon sign Scorpio
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Aries
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477