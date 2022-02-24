Panchang February 24: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 24 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ashtami of Krishna Paksha upto 03:03 PM after which Navami will start. Anuradha will be in effect upto 01:31 PM, after which Jyeshtha will start. Harshana Yoga will be in effect . Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 03:03 PM, after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.
Sunrise: 06:51
Sunset: 18:17
Tithi: Krishna Ashtami (upto 03:03 PM), Navami
Nakshatra: Anuradha (upto 01:31 PM), Jyeshtha
Yoga Harshana
Karana Kaulava (upto 03:03 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:12 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:29 PM to 03:15 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 02:00 PM to 03:26 PM
Moon sign Scorpio
Sun sign Aquarius
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Aries
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
