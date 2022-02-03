Panchang February 3: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:35 PM, after which Purva Bhadrapada will start. ParighaYoga will be in effect upto 09:17 PM after which Shiva will start . Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 05:21 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.
Sunrise: 07:08
Sunset: 18:02
Tithi: Shukla Tritiya
Nakshatra: Shatabhisha (upto 04:35 PM), Purva Bhadrapada
Yoga Parigha (upto 09:17 PM), Shiva
Karana Taitila (upto 05:21 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:24 PM to 03:08 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:57 PM to 03:18 PM
Moon sign Aquarius
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477