Panchang February 3: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 3 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:35 PM, after which Purva Bhadrapada will start. ParighaYoga will be in effect upto 09:17 PM after which Shiva will start . Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 05:21 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.
Sunrise: 07:08
Sunset: 18:02
Tithi: Shukla Tritiya
Nakshatra: Shatabhisha (upto 04:35 PM), Purva Bhadrapada
Yoga Parigha (upto 09:17 PM), Shiva
Karana Taitila (upto 05:21 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:24 PM to 03:08 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:57 PM to 03:18 PM
Moon sign Aquarius
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477