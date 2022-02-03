Panchang February 3: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Tritiya of Shukla Paksha. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:35 PM, after which Purva Bhadrapada will start. ParighaYoga will be in effect upto 09:17 PM after which Shiva will start . Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 05:21 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise: 07:08

Sunset: 18:02

Tithi: Shukla Tritiya

Nakshatra: Shatabhisha (upto 04:35 PM), Purva Bhadrapada

Yoga Parigha (upto 09:17 PM), Shiva

Karana Taitila (upto 05:21 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:24 PM to 03:08 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:57 PM to 03:18 PM

Moon sign Aquarius

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477