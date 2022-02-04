Panchang February 4: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect upto 03:58 PM, after which Uttara Bhadrapada will start. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 07:10 PM after which Siddha will start . Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 04:06 PM AM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise: 07:08

Sunset: 18:03

Tithi: Shukla Chaturthi

Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapada (upto 03:58 PM), Uttara Bhadrapada

Yoga Shiva (upto 07:10 PM), Siddha

Karana Vanija (upto 04:06 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:24 PM to 03:08 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:13 AM to 12:35 PM

Moon sign Aquarius (upto 10:03 AM), Pisces

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Upto 10:03 AM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius, After 10:03 AM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 10:03 AM: Cancer, After 10:03 AM: Leo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

