Panchang February 4: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for February 4 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect upto 03:58 PM, after which Uttara Bhadrapada will start. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 07:10 PM after which Siddha will start . Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 04:06 PM AM, after which Vishti  will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.

Sunrise: 07:08 

Sunset: 18:03 

Tithi: Shukla Chaturthi 

Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapada (upto 03:58 PM), Uttara Bhadrapada

 Yoga Shiva (upto 07:10 PM), Siddha

Karana Vanija (upto 04:06 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:24 PM to 03:08 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:13 AM to 12:35 PM

Moon sign Aquarius (upto 10:03 AM), Pisces

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Upto 10:03 AM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius, After 10:03 AM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 10:03 AM: Cancer, After 10:03 AM: Leo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Friday, February 04, 2022
