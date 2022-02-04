Panchang February 4: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 4 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect upto 03:58 PM, after which Uttara Bhadrapada will start. Shiva Yoga will be in effect upto 07:10 PM after which Siddha will start . Karana Vanija will be in effect upto 04:06 PM AM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Aquarius.
Sunrise: 07:08
Sunset: 18:03
Tithi: Shukla Chaturthi
Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapada (upto 03:58 PM), Uttara Bhadrapada
Yoga Shiva (upto 07:10 PM), Siddha
Karana Vanija (upto 04:06 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:24 PM to 03:08 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 11:13 AM to 12:35 PM
Moon sign Aquarius (upto 10:03 AM), Pisces
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Upto 10:03 AM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius, After 10:03 AM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 10:03 AM: Cancer, After 10:03 AM: Leo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
