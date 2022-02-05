Panchang February 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious mu

Today is Panchami of Shukla Paksha. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:09 PM, after which Revati will start. Siddha Yoga will be in effect upto 05:42 PM after which Sadhya will start . Karana Bava will be in effect upto 03:40 PM AM, after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise: 07:07

Sunset: 18:03

Tithi: Shukla Panchami

Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada (upto 04:09 PM), Revati

Yoga Siddha (upto 05:42 PM), Sadhya

Karana Bava (upto 03:40 PM ), Balava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:25 PM to 03:08 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:51 AM to 11:13 AM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

