Panchang February 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious mu

  • Panchang for February 5 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Panchami of Shukla Paksha.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 02:54 PM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Panchami of Shukla Paksha. Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect upto 04:09 PM, after which Revati will start. Siddha Yoga will be in effect upto 05:42 PM after which Sadhya will start . Karana Bava will be in effect upto 03:40 PM AM, after which Balava will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.

 

Sunrise: 07:07

Sunset: 18:03 

Tithi: Shukla Panchami 

Nakshatra: Uttara Bhadrapada (upto 04:09 PM), Revati 

Yoga Siddha (upto 05:42 PM), Sadhya

Karana Bava (upto 03:40 PM ), Balava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:25 PM to 03:08 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:51 AM to 11:13 AM

Moon sign Pisces

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Leo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Saturday, February 05, 2022
