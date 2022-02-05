Panchang February 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha. Revati Nakshatra will be in effect upto 05:10 PM, after which Ashwini will start. Sadhya Yoga will be in effect upto 04:54 PM after which Shubha will start . Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 04:06 PM AM, after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.
Sunrise: 07:06
Sunset: 18:04
Tithi: Shukla Shashthi
Nakshatra: Revati (upto 05:10 PM), Ashwini
Yoga Sadhya (upto 04:54 PM), Shubha
Karana Kaulava (upto 04:06 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:25 PM to 03:09 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:42 PM to 06:04 PM
Moon sign Pisces (upto 05:10 PM), Aries
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Upto 05:10 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces, After 05:10 PM: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 05:10 PM: Leo, After 05:10 PM: Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
