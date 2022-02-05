Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang February 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang February 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for February 5 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha.
Published on Feb 05, 2022 11:36 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha. Revati Nakshatra will be in effect upto 05:10 PM, after which Ashwini will start. Sadhya Yoga will be in effect upto 04:54 PM after which Shubha will start . Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 04:06 PM AM, after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.

Sunrise: 07:06 

Sunset: 18:04 

Tithi: Shukla Shashthi

Nakshatra: Revati (upto 05:10 PM), Ashwini 

Yoga Sadhya (upto 04:54 PM), Shubha

Karana Kaulava (upto 04:06 PM), Taitila

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:25 PM to 03:09 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:42 PM to 06:04 PM

Moon sign Pisces (upto 05:10 PM), Aries

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Upto 05:10 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces, After 05:10 PM: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 05:10 PM: Leo, After 05:10 PM: Virgo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Saturday, February 05, 2022
