Panchang February 5: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 5 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Shashthi of Shukla Paksha. Revati Nakshatra will be in effect upto 05:10 PM, after which Ashwini will start. Sadhya Yoga will be in effect upto 04:54 PM after which Shubha will start . Karana Kaulava will be in effect upto 04:06 PM AM, after which Taitila will commence Moon will transit over Pisces.
Sunrise: 07:06
Sunset: 18:04
Tithi: Shukla Shashthi
Nakshatra: Revati (upto 05:10 PM), Ashwini
Yoga Sadhya (upto 04:54 PM), Shubha
Karana Kaulava (upto 04:06 PM), Taitila
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:25 PM to 03:09 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:42 PM to 06:04 PM
Moon sign Pisces (upto 05:10 PM), Aries
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Upto 05:10 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces, After 05:10 PM: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Upto 05:10 PM: Leo, After 05:10 PM: Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
