Panchang February 7: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha. Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect upto 06:59 PM, after which Bharani will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect upto 04:44 PM after which Shukla will start . Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 05:21 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Aries.
Sunrise: 07:06
Sunset: 18:05
Tithi: Shukla Saptami
Nakshatra: Ashwini (upto 06:59 PM), Bharani
Yoga Shubha (upto 04:44 PM), Shukla
Karana Garaja (upto 05:21 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:25 PM to 03:09 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:28 AM to 09:51 AM
Moon sign Aries
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
