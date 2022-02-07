Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang February 7: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for February 7 for New Delhi.
Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha. Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect upto 06:59 PM, after which Bharani will start.
Published on Feb 07, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha. Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect upto 06:59 PM, after which Bharani will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect upto 04:44 PM after which Shukla will start . Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 05:21 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Aries.

Sunrise: 07:06 

Sunset: 18:05 

Tithi: Shukla Saptami 

Nakshatra: Ashwini (upto 06:59 PM), Bharani 

Yoga Shubha (upto 04:44 PM), Shukla

Karana Garaja (upto 05:21 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:25 PM to 03:09 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:28 AM to 09:51 AM

Moon sign Aries

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

