Panchang February 7: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  Panchang for February 7 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha. Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect upto 06:59 PM, after which Bharani will start.
Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha. Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect upto 06:59 PM, after which Bharani will start.
Published on Feb 07, 2022
By Neeraj Dhankher

Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha. Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect upto 06:59 PM, after which Bharani will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect upto 04:44 PM after which Shukla will start . Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 05:21 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Aries.

Sunrise: 07:06 

Sunset: 18:05 

Tithi: Shukla Saptami 

Nakshatra: Ashwini (upto 06:59 PM), Bharani 

Yoga Shubha (upto 04:44 PM), Shukla

Karana Garaja (upto 05:21 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:25 PM to 03:09 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:28 AM to 09:51 AM

Moon sign Aries

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Monday, February 07, 2022
