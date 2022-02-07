Panchang February 7: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 7 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Saptami of Shukla Paksha. Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect upto 06:59 PM, after which Bharani will start. Shubha Yoga will be in effect upto 04:44 PM after which Shukla will start . Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 05:21 PM, after which Vanija will commence Moon will transit over Aries.
Sunrise: 07:06
Sunset: 18:05
Tithi: Shukla Saptami
Nakshatra: Ashwini (upto 06:59 PM), Bharani
Yoga Shubha (upto 04:44 PM), Shukla
Karana Garaja (upto 05:21 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:25 PM to 03:09 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:28 AM to 09:51 AM
Moon sign Aries
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477