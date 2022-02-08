Panchang February 8: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Ashtami of Shukla Paksha. Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect upto 09:27 PM, after which Krittika will start. Shukla Yoga will be in effect upto 05:06 PM after which Brahma will start . Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 07:19 PM , after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Aries.
Sunrise: 07:05
Sunset: 18:06
Tithi: Shukla Ashtami
Nakshatra: Bharani (upto 09:27 PM), Krittika
Yoga Shukla (upto 05:06 PM), Brahma
Karana Vishti (upto 07:19 PM ), Bava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:26 PM to 03:10 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:21 PM to 04:43 PM
Moon sign Aries
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
