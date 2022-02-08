Panchang February 8: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for February 8 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ashtami of Shukla Paksha. Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect upto 09:27 PM, after which Krittika will start. Shukla Yoga will be in effect upto 05:06 PM after which Brahma will start . Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 07:19 PM , after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Aries.
Sunrise: 07:05
Sunset: 18:06
Tithi: Shukla Ashtami
Nakshatra: Bharani (upto 09:27 PM), Krittika
Yoga Shukla (upto 05:06 PM), Brahma
Karana Vishti (upto 07:19 PM ), Bava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:26 PM to 03:10 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:21 PM to 04:43 PM
Moon sign Aries
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
