Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang February 8: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang February 8: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for February 8 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Astrology-study-of-the-positions-of-the-stars-and-movements-of-the-planets-and-thier-impact-in-our-life-HT-Photo
Astrology-study-of-the-positions-of-the-stars-and-movements-of-the-planets-and-thier-impact-in-our-life-HT-Photo
Published on Feb 08, 2022 06:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Ashtami of Shukla Paksha. Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect upto 09:27 PM, after which Krittika will start. Shukla Yoga will be in effect upto 05:06 PM after which Brahma will start . Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 07:19 PM , after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Aries.

Sunrise: 07:05 

Sunset: 18:06 

Tithi: Shukla Ashtami 

Nakshatra: Bharani (upto 09:27 PM), Krittika 

Yoga Shukla (upto 05:06 PM), Brahma

Karana Vishti (upto 07:19 PM ), Bava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:57 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:26 PM to 03:10 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 03:21 PM to 04:43 PM

Moon sign Aries

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out