Panchang February 9: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Ashtami of Shukla Paksha upto 08:30 AM after which Navami will start. Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect . Brahma Yoga will be in effect upto 05:52 PM after which Indra will start . Karana Bava will be in effect upto 08:30 AM , after which Balava will be in effect upto 09:47 PM, Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.
Sunrise: 07:04
Sunset: 18:07
Tithi: Shukla Ashtami (upto 08:30 AM), Navami
Nakshatra: Krittika
Yoga Brahma (upto 05:52 PM), Indra
Karana Bava (upto 08:30 AM), Balava (upto 09:47 PM), Kaulava
Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:26 PM to 03:10 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:35 PM to 01:58 PM
Moon sign Taurus
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Libra
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
