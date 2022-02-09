Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang February 9: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for February 9 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ashtami of Shukla Paksha upto 08:30 AM after which Navami will start.
Published on Feb 09, 2022 05:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect . Brahma Yoga will be in effect upto 05:52 PM after which Indra will start . Karana Bava will be in effect upto 08:30 AM , after which Balava will be in effect upto 09:47 PM, Kaulava will commence Moon will transit over Taurus.

Sunrise: 07:04 

Sunset: 18:07 

Tithi: Shukla Ashtami (upto 08:30 AM), Navami 

Nakshatra: Krittika 

Yoga Brahma (upto 05:52 PM), Indra

Karana Bava (upto 08:30 AM), Balava (upto 09:47 PM), Kaulava

Auspicious muhurta: Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:26 PM to 03:10 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:35 PM to 01:58 PM

Moon sign Taurus

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Libra

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

