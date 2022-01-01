Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchang January 1: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for January 1 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha upto 07:17 AM after which Chaturdashi will start.
Published on Jan 01, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:18 PM after which Mula will start. Ganda Yoga will be in effect upto 01:56 PM after which Vriddhi  will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.

Sunrise: 07:14

 Sunset: 17:35 

Tithi: Krishna Trayodashi (upto 07:17 AM), Chaturdashi

 Nakshatra: Jyeshtha (upto 07:18 PM), Mula 

Yoga Ganda (upto 01:56 PM), Vriddhi

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:04 PM to 12:45 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:08 PM to 02:50 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:49 AM to 11:07 AM

Moon sign Scorpio (upto 07:18 PM), Sagittarius

Sun sign Sagittarius

Lucky Moon sign Upto 07:18 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius; After 07:18 PM: Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Aries (upto 07:18 PM), Taurus (after 07:18 PM)

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

