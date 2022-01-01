Panchang January 1: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 1 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Trayodashi of Krishna Paksha upto 07:17 AM after which Chaturdashi will start. Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 07:18 PM after which Mula will start. Ganda Yoga will be in effect upto 01:56 PM after which Vriddhi will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.
Sunrise: 07:14
Sunset: 17:35
Tithi: Krishna Trayodashi (upto 07:17 AM), Chaturdashi
Nakshatra: Jyeshtha (upto 07:18 PM), Mula
Yoga Ganda (upto 01:56 PM), Vriddhi
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:04 PM to 12:45 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:08 PM to 02:50 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:49 AM to 11:07 AM
Moon sign Scorpio (upto 07:18 PM), Sagittarius
Sun sign Sagittarius
Lucky Moon sign Upto 07:18 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn, Aquarius; After 07:18 PM: Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Aries (upto 07:18 PM), Taurus (after 07:18 PM)
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
