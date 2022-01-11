Panchang January 11: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Ashtami of Shukla Paksha upto 07:12 PM after which Navami will start. Shiva Siddhi will be in effect. Vishti Karana will be in effect upto 07:04 AM after which Bava will be in effect upto 07:12 PM and Balava will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.
Sunrise: 07:04
Sunset: 17:25
Tithi: Shukla Paksha Ashtami (upto 07:12 PM), Navami
Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapada
Yoga Siddhi
Karana Vishti (upto 07:04 AM), Bava (upto 07:12 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:54 AM to 12:35 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:58 PM to 02:39 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:39 AM to 10:57 AM
Moon sign Aquarius (upto 04:17 PM), Pisces
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Upto 04:17 PM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius; After 04:17 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, LIbra, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer (upto 04:17 PM), Leo (after 04:17 PM)
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
