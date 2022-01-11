Panchang January 11: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 11 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Ashtami of Shukla Paksha upto 07:12 PM after which Navami will start. Shiva Siddhi will be in effect. Vishti Karana will be in effect upto 07:04 AM after which Bava will be in effect upto 07:12 PM and Balava will commence Moon will transit over Scorpio.
Sunrise: 07:04
Sunset: 17:25
Tithi: Shukla Paksha Ashtami (upto 07:12 PM), Navami
Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapada
Yoga Siddhi
Karana Vishti (upto 07:04 AM), Bava (upto 07:12 PM), Balava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:54 AM to 12:35 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:58 PM to 02:39 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 09:39 AM to 10:57 AM
Moon sign Aquarius (upto 04:17 PM), Pisces
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Upto 04:17 PM: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius; After 04:17 PM: Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, LIbra, Capricorn, Pisces
Unfavourable Moon sign Cancer (upto 04:17 PM), Leo (after 04:17 PM)
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
