Panchang January 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 16 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha. Indra Yoga will be in effect up to 03:21 pm. Garaja Karana will be in effect up to 02:10 PM after which Vanija will be in effect and Moon will transit over Gemini.
Sunrise: 07:15
Sunset: 17:47
Tithi: Shukla Chaturdashi
Nakshatra: Ardra
Yoga Indra (upto 03:21 PM), Vaidhriti
Karana Garaja (upto 02:10 PM), Vanija
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:16 PM to 02:58 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:28 PM to 05:47 PM
Moon sign Gemini
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477