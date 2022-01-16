Panchang January 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha. Indra Yoga will be in effect up to 03:21 pm. Garaja Karana will be in effect up to 02:10 PM after which Vanija will be in effect and Moon will transit over Gemini.

Sunrise: 07:15

Sunset: 17:47

Tithi: Shukla Chaturdashi

Nakshatra: Ardra

Yoga Indra (upto 03:21 PM), Vaidhriti

Karana Garaja (upto 02:10 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:16 PM to 02:58 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:28 PM to 05:47 PM

Moon sign Gemini

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

