Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang January 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang January 16: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for January 16 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha. Indra Yoga will be in effect up to 03:21 pm.
Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha. Indra Yoga will be in effect up to 03:21 pm.
Published on Jan 16, 2022 05:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha. Indra Yoga will be in effect up to 03:21 pm. Garaja Karana will be in effect up to 02:10 PM after which Vanija will be in effect and Moon will transit over Gemini.

Sunrise: 07:15 

Sunset: 17:47 

Tithi: Shukla Chaturdashi 

Nakshatra: Ardra 

Yoga Indra (upto 03:21 PM), Vaidhriti

Karana Garaja (upto 02:10 PM), Vanija

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:16 PM to 02:58 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 04:28 PM to 05:47 PM

Moon sign Gemini

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out