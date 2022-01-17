Panchang January 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha. Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect. Vaidhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 03:53 PM after which Vishkambha will start. Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 04:21 PM, after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Gemini.
Sunset: 17:48
Tithi: Shukla Purnima
Nakshatra: Punarvasu
Yoga Vaidhriti (upto 03:53 PM), Vishkambha
Karana Vishti (upto 04:21 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:17 PM to 02:59 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:34 AM to 09:53 AM
Moon sign Gemini
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +91991009477