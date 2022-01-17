Panchang January 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha. Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect. Vaidhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 03:53 PM after which Vishkambha will start. Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 04:21 PM, after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Gemini.

Sunset: 17:48

Tithi: Shukla Purnima

Nakshatra: Punarvasu

Yoga Vaidhriti (upto 03:53 PM), Vishkambha

Karana Vishti (upto 04:21 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:17 PM to 02:59 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:34 AM to 09:53 AM

Moon sign Gemini

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477