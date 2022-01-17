Panchang January 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 17 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha. Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect. Vaidhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 03:53 PM after which Vishkambha will start. Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 04:21 PM, after which Bava will commence Moon will transit over Gemini.
Sunset: 17:48
Tithi: Shukla Purnima
Nakshatra: Punarvasu
Yoga Vaidhriti (upto 03:53 PM), Vishkambha
Karana Vishti (upto 04:21 PM), Bava
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 02:17 PM to 02:59 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:34 AM to 09:53 AM
Moon sign Gemini
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn
Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
