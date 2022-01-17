Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang January 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang January 17: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for January 17 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha. Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect.
Published on Jan 17, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Purnima of Shukla Paksha.  Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect. Vaidhriti Yoga will be in effect upto 03:53 PM after which Vishkambha will start. Karana Vishti will be in effect upto 04:21 PM, after which Bava  will commence Moon will transit over Gemini.

 Sunset: 17:48 

Tithi: Shukla Purnima

 Nakshatra: Punarvasu 

Yoga Vaidhriti (upto 03:53 PM), Vishkambha

Karana Vishti (upto 04:21 PM), Bava

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:10 PM to 12:52 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:17 PM to 02:59 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 08:34 AM to 09:53 AM

Moon sign Gemini

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn

Unfavourable Moon sign Scorpio

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

Monday, January 17, 2022
