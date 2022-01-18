Panchang January 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dwitiya of Shukla Paksha. Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect. Priti Yoga will be in effect upto 04:06 PM after which Ayushmana will start. Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 07:32 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Cancer.

Sunrise: 07:14

Sunset: 17:49

Tithi: Krishna Dwitiya

Nakshatra: Ashlesha

Yoga Priti (upto 04:06 PM), Ayushmana

Karana Taitila (upto 07:32 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:18 PM to 03:00 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:32 PM to 01:51 PM

Moon sign Cancer

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

