Panchang January 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for January 18 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Shukla Paksha. Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect. Priti Yoga will be in effect upto 04:06 PM after which Ayushmana will start. Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 07:32 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Cancer.
Sunrise: 07:14
Sunset: 17:49
Tithi: Krishna Dwitiya
Nakshatra: Ashlesha
Yoga Priti (upto 04:06 PM), Ayushmana
Karana Taitila (upto 07:32 PM), Garaja
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None
Vijaya muhurta: 02:18 PM to 03:00 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:32 PM to 01:51 PM
Moon sign Cancer
Sun sign Capricorn
Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
