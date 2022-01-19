Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang January 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
Panchang January 19: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

  • Panchang for January 19 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha. Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect.
Published on Jan 19, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha. Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect. Priti Yoga will be in effect upto 04:06 PM after which Ayushmana will start. Karana Taitila will be in effect upto 07:32 PM, after which Garaja will commence Moon will transit over Cancer.

 

Sunrise: 07:14

 Sunset: 17:49 

Tithi: Krishna Dwitiya 

Nakshatra: Ashlesha

Yoga Priti (upto 04:06 PM), Ayushmana

Karana Taitila (upto 07:32 PM), Garaja

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: None

Vijaya muhurta: 02:18 PM to 03:00 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 12:32 PM to 01:51 PM

Moon sign Cancer

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Sagittarius

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

