Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Today Panchang / Panchang January 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
today panchang

Panchang January 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Panchang for January 20 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 08:04 AM after which Tritiya will start.
Published on Jan 20, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByNeeraj Dhankher

Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 08:04 AM after which Tritiya will start. Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:24 AM after which Magha will start. Ayushmana Yoga will be in effect upto 03:45 PM after which Saubhagya will start. Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 08:04 AM, after which Vanija will effect upto 08:31 PM, after which Vishti commence Moon will transit over Leo.

 

Sunrise: 07:14

 Sunset: 17:50

 Tithi: Krishna Dwitiya (upto 08:04 AM), Tritiya

 Nakshatra: Ashlesha (upto 08:24 AM), Magha

 Yoga Ayushmana (upto 03:45 PM), Saubhagya

Karana Garaja (upto 08:04 AM), Vanija (upto 08:31 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:53 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:18 PM to 03:01 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:52 PM to 03:11 PM

Moon sign Leo (after 08:24 AM)

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign After 08:24 AM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

 

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology hindu calendar
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
India vs South Africa
Covid in India
Aparna Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP