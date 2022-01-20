Panchang January 20: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Dwitiya of Krishna Paksha upto 08:04 AM after which Tritiya will start. Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect upto 08:24 AM after which Magha will start. Ayushmana Yoga will be in effect upto 03:45 PM after which Saubhagya will start. Karana Garaja will be in effect upto 08:04 AM, after which Vanija will effect upto 08:31 PM, after which Vishti commence Moon will transit over Leo.

Sunrise: 07:14

Sunset: 17:50

Tithi: Krishna Dwitiya (upto 08:04 AM), Tritiya

Nakshatra: Ashlesha (upto 08:24 AM), Magha

Yoga Ayushmana (upto 03:45 PM), Saubhagya

Karana Garaja (upto 08:04 AM), Vanija (upto 08:31 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 12:11 PM to 12:53 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 02:18 PM to 03:01 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:52 PM to 03:11 PM

Moon sign Leo (after 08:24 AM)

Sun sign Capricorn

Lucky Moon sign After 08:24 AM: Gemini, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces

Unfavourable Moon sign Capricorn

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +91991009477